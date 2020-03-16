Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,404 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 34.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2,085,100.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 76.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 348.72%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

