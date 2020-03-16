Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,011 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,654,894 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $95,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,494 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,316,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $355,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627,971 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $54,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,199 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.