Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 181 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $4,937,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 243.3% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 106,132 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $104.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.00 and its 200 day moving average is $135.16. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,895 shares of company stock worth $10,807,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

