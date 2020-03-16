Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 174 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

FBGX stock opened at $249.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.34. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $394.05.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.