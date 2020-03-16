Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 126 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 854.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 30.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $112.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.47 and a 12-month high of $182.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.78.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

