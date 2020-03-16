Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $97.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.60 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

