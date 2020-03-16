Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.86.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $343.07 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.24 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.00 and a 200-day moving average of $362.26.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

