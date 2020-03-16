Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.46 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.53.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.