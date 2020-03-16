Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED opened at $88.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.44.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

