Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $2,229,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

