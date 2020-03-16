Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,872,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 607.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,427,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,560,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,805 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,860,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of HBI opened at $9.68 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.