Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 189.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,144,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $138,276,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $40,178,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,918,000 after buying an additional 324,249 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $17,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $71.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.22. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

In related news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

