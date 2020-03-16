Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.30.

NYSE:FE opened at $41.24 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

