Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,504 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3,518.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,628 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,444,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 408,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 202,658 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,536,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,623,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,382,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,998 shares of company stock worth $8,424,150 in the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

