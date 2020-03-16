Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST opened at $146.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.05 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.88.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.