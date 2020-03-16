Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,225,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,046 shares of company stock worth $4,517,963. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

