Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $155.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

