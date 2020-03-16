Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $71.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

