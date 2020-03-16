Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 842.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,034 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on KSU shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KSU opened at $127.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.14. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.