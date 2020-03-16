Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 183,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.