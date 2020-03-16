Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $933,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Diageo by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 17.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra increased their target price on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $127.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average is $162.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.54. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

