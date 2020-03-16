Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $914,000 Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,988,000 after buying an additional 1,135,168 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 10.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $89.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $117.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

