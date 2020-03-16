Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $831,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 639,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,621,000 after acquiring an additional 80,275 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $44.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.