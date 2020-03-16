Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $745,000 Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,003,000 after buying an additional 556,316 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after purchasing an additional 484,173 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $65,435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,351,000 after purchasing an additional 204,554 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 855.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 92,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 82,410 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VAR opened at $113.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.50. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $874,867.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,843. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VAR. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

