Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $605,000 Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. Evergy has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

