Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 115,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $47.38 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.