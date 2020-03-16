Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,078,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,713,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,598,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,383,000.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock opened at $103.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.78. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $123.92.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.