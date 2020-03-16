Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $121.02 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.11 and a 1 year high of $173.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

