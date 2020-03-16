Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,298,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS opened at $117.44 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $107.01 and a twelve month high of $160.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.13.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.