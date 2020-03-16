Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $179.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.70 and a 200 day moving average of $186.32. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

