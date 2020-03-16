Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,882,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,261,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,216,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after acquiring an additional 722,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $145.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.44. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 19.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.