Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Ingredion by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ingredion by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE:INGR opened at $73.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Ingredion’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.