Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $95.40 on Monday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

