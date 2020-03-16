Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,290,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 141,001 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 420,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 99,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Milkie Duffield purchased 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $202,556.20. Also, COO Tim Fisher purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,101.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. The business had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUN. ValuEngine lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

