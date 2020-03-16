Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,660 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $33.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

