John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $788.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

