Jennifer W. Steans Purchases 55,000 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Director Jennifer W. Steans bought 55,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE VLY opened at $7.32 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

