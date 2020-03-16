Jeffrey S. Lee Acquires 100,000 Shares of China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Stock

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) CFO Jeffrey S. Lee acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $487,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,489.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

CNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Metro Rural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised China Metro Rural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. China Metro Rural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.66.

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

