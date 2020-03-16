Jefferies Group LLC Trims Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $835,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in TransUnion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in TransUnion by 40.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU stock opened at $75.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,314 shares of company stock worth $9,112,944. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

