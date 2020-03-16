Jefferies Group LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,161,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Shares of KIE stock opened at $27.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $37.57.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

