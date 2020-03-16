Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

