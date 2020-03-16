Jefferies Group LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EV. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $32.69 on Monday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Eaton Vance’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

