Jefferies Group LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Preferred Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 230,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $525.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

