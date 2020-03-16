Jefferies Group LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,133 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

