Jefferies Group LLC Sells 81,238 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 81,238 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 250,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 383,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,466.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $147,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,686.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 185,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,131 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. Raymond James lowered Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

