Jefferies Group LLC Sells 6,670 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

Shares of BIO opened at $347.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.66 and a 52-week high of $413.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

