Jefferies Group LLC Sells 2,622 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 94,416 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVY opened at $106.08 on Monday. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

