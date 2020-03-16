Jefferies Group LLC Sells 132,448 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,347 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 132,448 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.5% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,725 shares of company stock worth $10,788,276. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

