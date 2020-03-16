Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Position in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its position in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,931 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.42% of Scholar Rock worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 68,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRRK shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

SRRK stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 248.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

