Jefferies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 542.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,515 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,304 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.06% of First Bancorp worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP opened at $6.75 on Monday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

